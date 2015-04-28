BRIEF-Stroeer Media Q1 revenue up around 11 pct at 162 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Stroeer Media SE :

* Announces preliminary results for the first quarter of 2015 and increases its guidance for fiscal year 2015

* Q1 revenue increased by around 11 pct year on year from 146 million euros ($160 million) to 162 million euros

* Q1 operational EBITDA increased by just under 60 pct to 26 million euros

* Consolidated net profit also showed a year-on-year improvement in Q1

* Now expects organic revenue growth in mid to upper single-digit percentage range as well as operational EBITDA of at least 180 million euros in 2015

($1 = 0.9112 euros)