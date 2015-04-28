FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stroeer Media Q1 revenue up around 11 pct at 162 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
April 28, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stroeer Media Q1 revenue up around 11 pct at 162 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Stroeer Media SE :

* Announces preliminary results for the first quarter of 2015 and increases its guidance for fiscal year 2015

* Q1 revenue increased by around 11 pct year on year from 146 million euros ($160 million) to 162 million euros

* Q1 operational EBITDA increased by just under 60 pct to 26 million euros

* Consolidated net profit also showed a year-on-year improvement in Q1

* Now expects organic revenue growth in mid to upper single-digit percentage range as well as operational EBITDA of at least 180 million euros in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.