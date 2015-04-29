FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grenkeleasing Q1 net profit up 26.9 pct to EUR 18.4 mln
April 29, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grenkeleasing Q1 net profit up 26.9 pct to EUR 18.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Grenkeleasing AG :

* Q1 net profit rose 26.9 percent to 18.4 million euros ($20 million)

* Q1 operating result increased 29.8 percent to 25.2 million euros after 19.4 million euros in first three months of 2014

* In Q1 a 22.8 percent rise in net interest income to 44.5 million euros (Q1-2014: 36.2 million euros)

* Fully on track to achieve annual forecast for 2015 of a net profit in range of 71 million euros to 75 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

