BRIEF-Stratec says eyes acquisitions, affirms 2015 guidance

April 29 (Reuters) - Stratec Biomedical AG
* news: stratec remains on track in first quarter of 2015
* Increasingly also reviewing inorganic opportunities
* All activities will serve to broaden share of value chain we can offer to our customers
* Key priority in our evaluation of such prospects will be to avoid entering into any competitive situation with existing or potential partners
* Dividend 0.70 eurper share
* Q1 sales rose 0.5 percent to 34.5 million eur
* EBIT of eur 5.8 million in 3m/2015 (+9.7%; 3m/2014: eur 5.3 million*)
* EBIT margin of 16.9% in 3m/2015 (+140 basis points; 3m/2014: 15.5%*)
* Proposed dividend of eur 0.70 per share for 2014
* Performance apparent to date in Q2 of 2015 is consistent with that seen in first three months
* Expect to see slight sales growth in second half of year
* Expect slight sales growth compared with 2014 and a slight increase in ebit margin
* Targets set out in our financial forecast first communicated in july 2013 remain valid
* Has signed a major contract with a leading global diagnostics company for development of a middleware software solution