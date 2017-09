April 29 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG :

* Q1 net trading income grew significantly to 19.7 million euros ($22 million), a rise of 22 percent

* Q1 operating profit increased by 68 percent to 5.5 million euros (Q1 2014: 3.3 million euros)

* Q1 operating profit increased by 68 percent to 5.5 million euros (Q1 2014: 3.3 million euros)

* Q1 net profit after tax rose by a substantial 85 percent to 4.8 million euros (Q1 2014: 2.6 million euros)