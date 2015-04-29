FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elringklinger cuts core profit guidance after Q1 results
April 29, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elringklinger cuts core profit guidance after Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG

* adhoc: elringklinger lifts revenue to eur 371 million in q1 2015 based on preliminary figures

* Q1 revenue rose 14.6 percent to 371.4 million eur

* Adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocations (eur 1.3 million) at eur 36.7 million

* Outlook for 2015: organic revenue growth of 5 to 7% plus acquisitions; adjusted EBIT of around eur 165 million before purchase price allocations

* EBIT margin (before purchase price allocations) thus stood at just under 10% (13.3 %) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
