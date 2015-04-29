BRIEF-Elringklinger cuts core profit guidance after Q1 results

April 29 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG
* adhoc: elringklinger lifts revenue to eur 371 million in q1 2015 based on preliminary figures
* Q1 revenue rose 14.6 percent to 371.4 million eur
* Adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocations (eur 1.3 million) at eur 36.7 million
* Outlook for 2015: organic revenue growth of 5 to 7% plus acquisitions; adjusted EBIT of around eur 165 million before purchase price allocations
* EBIT margin (before purchase price allocations) thus stood at just under 10% (13.3 %)