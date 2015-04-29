FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Firstextile FY 2014 revenue up at 216.0 mln euros
April 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Firstextile FY 2014 revenue up at 216.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG :

* FY 2014 net profit at 28.1 million euros ($30.82 million); earnings per share amount to 2.38 euros

* For 2015 sees total revenue between 213 million and 237 million euros and EBIT margin between 16 pct and 18 pct expected

* FY revenue amounted to 216.0 million euros compared to 200.3 million euros in previous year

* FY 2014 EBIT slightly decreased by 0.7 pct to 41.3 million euros (2013: 41.6 million euros)

* FY gross profit amounted to 65.9 million euros (2013: 64.8 million euros) and thus gross profit margin of 30.5 pct still remained at a high level

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

