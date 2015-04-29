FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic Q1 revenues up 11 pct to 30 mln euros
April 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic Q1 revenues up 11 pct to 30 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Increases Q1 revenues by 11 percent to a record amount of more than 30 million euros ($32.91 million)

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 2.5 million euros (previous year 2.9 million euros), which is a decline of 0.4 million euros against last year

* Q1 order income amounted to 28.5 million euros and order backlog was 116.5 million euros at end of Q1

* Sees 2015 turnover increase of three to seven percent against record sales of 2014 seems to be realistic

* Confirms its forecast for 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

