April 29 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Says full year 2014 group’s sales have reached 44.63 million euros ($49.09 million), up 5.1 pct from prior year (2013: 42.46 million euros)

* Full year 2014 EBITDA reaches 0.04 million euros versus 3.34 million euros in prior year

* Reports full year 2014 loss of 1.87 million euros