BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 EBIT up at 7.5 million euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Increases result in the first quarter of 2015 and raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2015

* EBIT of 7.5 million euros ($8 million) in Q1 of 2015 (Q1/2014: 4.0 million euros)

* Turnover forecast for 2015 remains unchanged: on group level expects turnover growth of 2 percent to 3 percent

* Adjusted its earnings forecast for full financial year 2015

* On assumption of an unchanged us dollar exchange rate at end of year compared to March 31, expects an increase in EBIT to about 19 million euros to 20 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)