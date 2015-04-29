FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: general meeting clears path for acquisition of Westgrund AG
April 29, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: general meeting clears path for acquisition of Westgrund AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* General meeting clears path for acquisition of Westgrund AG

* Capital increase by payment in kind unanimously approved

* This allows Westgrund shareholders to take up planned exchange offer, having previously secured over 50 pct of Westgrund shareholders an irrevocable undertaking to tender their shares

* Financing of cash component of bid has also been secured, as a result of Adler successfully placing a 300 million euros ($331.32 million) corporate bond before Easter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
