BRIEF-Nemetschek affirms guidance after quarterly results
April 30, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nemetschek affirms guidance after quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Nemetschek AG

* Q1 net profit rose 11.7 percent to 8.4 million eur

* Q1 revenue rose 30.5 percent to 66.6 million eur

* Revenue increases by 30.5% to reach new top mark of eur 66.6 million

* EBITDA grows over-proportionally to revenue by 31.9% to eur 17.4 million

* EBITDA margin at a high 26.1%

* Outlook for 2015 affirmed

* In first three months of 2015, net income for year (group shares) rose by 11.7% to eur 8.4 million

* Adjusted for depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocation (ppa), net income for year rose significantly by 22.0% to eur 10.2 million

* Possesses sufficient liquid reserves to drive further planned growth forward organically and via acquisitions

* Affirms forecast revenue for whole of 2015 in range of eur 262 to 269 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

