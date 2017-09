April 30 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Q1 operating revenues 4.23 billion Norwegian crowns ($561.43 million) (Reuters poll 4.18 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBITDA 486 million crowns (Reuters poll 477 million crowns)

* Says at end of Q1, group had record-high backlog of orders, valued at 22 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.5343 Norwegian crowns)