BRIEF-TLG Immobilien FY rental income of EUR 114.8 million
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien FY rental income of EUR 114.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Exceeds corporate targets for 2014 and expects further growth in 2015

* Dividend of 0.25 euros per share for 2014 shall be proposed

* Positive outlook: FFO expected to increase by at least 10 percent in 2015

* In 2015 acquisition of further properties with a total investment of around 114 million euros ($126 million); strategic portfolio growth target of 2 billion euros by end of 2017 reaffirmed

* Generated 114.8 million euros in rental income in financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
