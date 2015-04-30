BRIEF-Aevis Holding FY 2014 EBITDA up 7.6 pct to CHF 65.4 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Aevis Holding SA :

* Revenues 2014 soared by 19.2 pct to 542.4 million Swiss francs ($576.78 million) (2013: 454.7 million Swiss francs)

* FY EBITDA increased to 65.4 million francs, up 7.6 pct from previous year (2013: 60.8 million francs)

* Net profit for 2014 decreased to 6.1 million francs (2013: 8.7 million francs)

* Will propose to annual general meeting unchanged distribution from capital contribution reserves of 0.55 francs per share

* In current business year 2015, expects to realise a turnover of about 600 million francs, with an unchanged portfolio consolidated over a 12-month period

* In mid-term, expects to realise an EBITDA of more than 20 pct of turnover, on its existing operations

