April 30 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Q1 sales rose 11.7 percent to 117 million euros ($130 million)

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA improved from 8.8 million euros to 11.0 million euros

* Has left its outlook for full year of 2015 unchanged

* Continues to expect 2015 group sales of roughly 460 million euros

* Expects to reach adjusted EBITDA in range of 46 million euros to 50 million euros in 2015

