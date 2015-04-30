BRIEF-IPF Q1 underlying profit rises 18 pct

April 30 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :
* Underlying profit in quarter grew by 2.3 mln stg (18 pct)
* Group profit before tax for quarter was 10.4 mln stg
* Favourable conclusion to Polish office of consumer protection and competition’s (UoKIK) review into calculation of fees for loan products
* Progressing our plans for roll out of our digital business
* Dan o'Connor succeeds christopher Rodrigues as chairman with effect from today's AGM