BRIEF-PSI Group: Coop Norge Handel AS signs ESL solution for about 150 former ICA stores
#Office Equipment
April 30, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSI Group: Coop Norge Handel AS signs ESL solution for about 150 former ICA stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - PSI Group ASA :

* Norsk Butikkdrift AS, a fully owned subsidiary of Coop Norge Handel AS, and PSI Systems AS, a fully owned subsidiary of PSI Group ASA, has reached an agreement regarding deliveries, installation and service of Pricer’s electronic shelf labels for 150 former ICA stores which Coop will convert to Coop Extra

* Infrastructure and solutions will be delivered and installed during 2015 and 2016, starting in June 2015

* Agreement has a value of about 100 million Norwegian crowns ($13.26 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5431 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
