BRIEF-EQS Group FY 2014 revenue up 4 pct to 16.39 mln euros

April 30 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* FY group revenue rose 4 pct over previous year to 16.39 million euros ($18.21 million)

* FY 2014 annual profit was 2.148 million euros (-5 pct)

* Revenue of 4.931 million euros (+14 pct) for months of October-December 2014

* 2015 will see further start-up and expansion investments totalling approximately 1 million euros, which will lead to a moderate decline in non-IFRS EBIT of between 5-10 pct to 3 million - 3.15 million euros

* Dividend payment of 0.75 euros per share for FY 2014, as in previous year

* Expects 2015 to again feature double-digit revenue growth of between 10-15 pct to 18 million - 18.8 million euros

* Expect 2016 to see new records in revenue and adjusted EBIT