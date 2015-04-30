FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snowbird FY sales revenues up 39.9 pct at EUR 191.5 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Snowbird FY sales revenues up 39.9 pct at EUR 191.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Snowbird AG :

* Reports results for fiscal year 2014 - double digit sales growth due to new production facilities - gross profit margin at a high level of 39.5 pct

* FY sales revenues increased by 39.9 pct to 191.5 million euros ($213.35 million)

* FY profit after tax is 39.7 million euros(previous year: 28.2 million euros)

* Proposes to pay 0.25 euros per share as a dividend to freefloat shareholders

* Pre-IPO shareholders have waived their fiscal year 2014 dividend rights amounting to 7.5 million euros to show their continuous support to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

