BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait ag publishes figures for fy 2014

April 30 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* DF Deutsche Forfait publishes figures for FY 2014

* Consolidated net loss of 15.5 million euros ($17.3 million) for 2014 financial year (previous year: loss 12.6 million euros)

* Loss was essentially caused by listing of DF Deutsche Forfait on sanctions list of office of foreign assets control (OFAC)

* FY business volume declined from 523.4 million euros to 30.2 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8937 euros)