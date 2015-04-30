FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment to propose retention of profits for 2014
#Entertainment Production
April 30, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment to propose retention of profits for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Increases sales, adjusted EBIT and net result in 2014 overall

* FY final figures correspond in full with preliminary results already published

* Expects high ticket sales volumes to continue and is assuming between 4.2 and 4.5 million entrance tickets will be sold by DEAG group in 2015 as a whole

* Decided to propose to AGM retention of profits for year 2014 and to continue with its dividend policy again in years to follow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

