June 9 (Reuters) - Creston Plc

* Fy revenue rose 3 percent to 76.9 million stg

* Final dividend 2.85 pence per share

* Total dividend up 8 percent to 4.2 pence per share

* Headline PBIT up 2 per cent to £10.0 million (2014: £9.8 million)