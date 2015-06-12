FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OEM International buys Scannotec in Finland
June 12, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OEM International buys Scannotec in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Oem International Ab

* Oem international acquires display specialist scannotec oy in finland

* Says oem international has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in finnish scannotec oy with possession from 30th of june 2015

* Says scannotec has 6 employees, head office in espo and a yearly turnover of approximately 1.5 meur

* Says acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on oem’s profit for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

