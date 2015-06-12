FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare sales and distribution agreement in Japan
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare sales and distribution agreement in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Hofseth BioCare ASA has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Tokyo-based Alliance Seafood Ltd

* According to the agreement, Hofseth and Alliance Seafood will also set up HFS Alliance Inc., a joint sales company

* The company will have its offices at Yokorei Shintomi Building in central Tokyo

* Alliance Seafood is a subsidiary of Yokohama Reito Ltd., a leading Japanese company within food distribution and related activities

* This is the conclusion of the process announced in Hofseth BioCare’s stock exchange notice dated February 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.