BRIEF-Nordea to sell merchant acquiring business to Nets for 230 mln EUR
June 15, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordea to sell merchant acquiring business to Nets for 230 mln EUR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Nordea says:

* Nordea to divest its merchant acquiring business to Nets

* Nordea says business is sold for a price of EUR 230 million on an enterprise value basis

* Nordea says Nordea’s capital gain after tax on transaction will be approximately eur EUR million to be recognised under ‘Other operating income’ upon closing of the transaction

* The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
