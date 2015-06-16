FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation's Innovation Labs acquires Finnish affiliate network
#IT Services & Consulting
June 16, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation's Innovation Labs acquires Finnish affiliate network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc.’s (GIG) subsidiary Innovation Labs Ltd. has entered into an agreement with a Finnish seller for the purchase of an affiliate network, including associated affiliate agreements and future revenues

* Says affiliate network is expected to generate more than 15,000 new depositing customers for Innovation Labs B2B (Business-To-Business) clients over next 3 years

* Says GIG will pay a consideration of 440,000 euros ($495,396.00) plus 1,021,000 new GIG shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
