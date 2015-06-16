BRIEF-Daniel Stewart Securities says knows no reason for recent share price movement

June 16 (Reuters) - Daniel Stewart Securities Plc
* Statement re share price rise
* Notes recent price movements in company’s ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each
* Would like to inform market that it knows of no reason for this movement
* Continues to work on placing to raise up to 1 mln stg which it expects to announce shortly and, whilst terms haven’t been set
* Investors should note share placing likely will be priced at a discount to current market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: