June 16, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Daniel Stewart Securities says knows no reason for recent share price movement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Daniel Stewart Securities Plc

* Statement re share price rise

* Notes recent price movements in company’s ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each

* Would like to inform market that it knows of no reason for this movement

* Continues to work on placing to raise up to 1 mln stg which it expects to announce shortly and, whilst terms haven’t been set

* Investors should note share placing likely will be priced at a discount to current market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

