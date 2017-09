June 16 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Q1 revenues of 15.347 million euros ($17.23 million), increase of 1.714 million euros was achieved compared to the same period of the previous year

* For Q2 expects an overall decrease in profits