BRIEF-Promethean World in discussions with NetDragon about potential offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Promethean World in discussions with NetDragon about potential offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Promethean World Plc

* Possible offer for Promethean World Plc

* Board of Promethean has noted recent speculation concerning an offer for company.

* Promethean confirms that indicative terms proposed by NetDragon are for a cash offer for Promethean at 40 pence per share

* Following an approach by NetDragon Websoft Inc, it has been in discussions concerning a potential offer for company

* Discussions between companies are continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
