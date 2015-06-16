BRIEF-Promethean World in discussions with NetDragon about potential offer

June 16 (Reuters) - Promethean World Plc

* Possible offer for Promethean World Plc

* Board of Promethean has noted recent speculation concerning an offer for company.

* Promethean confirms that indicative terms proposed by NetDragon are for a cash offer for Promethean at 40 pence per share

* Following an approach by NetDragon Websoft Inc, it has been in discussions concerning a potential offer for company

