BRIEF-Promethean World in discussions with NetDragon about potential offer

June 16 (Reuters) - Promethean World Plc
* Possible offer for Promethean World Plc
* Board of Promethean has noted recent speculation concerning an offer for company.
* Promethean confirms that indicative terms proposed by NetDragon are for a cash offer for Promethean at 40 pence per share
* Following an approach by NetDragon Websoft Inc, it has been in discussions concerning a potential offer for company
* Discussions between companies are continuing