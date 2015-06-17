FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seadrill sells rig to Seadrill Partners
June 17, 2015

BRIEF-Seadrill sells rig to Seadrill Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Seadrill

* Seadrill Limited agrees to sell the ultra-deepwater drillship the West Polaris to Seadrill Partners LLC

* The total consideration for the Polaris Acquisition is comprised of $204 million in cash and $336 million of debt outstanding under the existing facility financing the West Polaris.

* Seadrill Operating will fund the balance of the purchase price with a seller’s credit of $50 million due in 2021 that carries an interest rate of 6.5% per annum.

* The West Polaris is currently contracted with ExxonMobil on a daily rate of $653,000.

* Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Seadrill Polaris has agreed to pay Seadrill any dayrate it receives in excess of $450,000 per day, adjusted for daily utilization, for the remainder of the ExxonMobil contract.

* Assuming an average economic utilization of 95%, Seadrill will receive approximately $60 million in cash per year from the current ExxonMobil contract.

* Additionally, Seadrill Polaris has agreed to pay Seadrill 50% of any dayrate above $450,000 per day, adjusted for daily utilization, after the conclusion of the existing contract until 2025.

* By agreeing to sell the West Polaris to Seadrill Partners, Seadrill is able to realize $204 million in cash upon closing of the transaction while retaining up to $203,000 per day in revenues under the current drilling contract without the associated operating expense.

* Additionally, following the conclusion of the current contract, Seadrill will continue to have a degree of exposure to future dayrates by sharing revenues above $450,000 per day with Seadrill Partners, again without the associated operating expense. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
