BRIEF-Keysight Technologies to buy UK's Anite for $606.9 mln

June 17 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc.

* Offer for Anite Plc

* Anite shareholders will be entitled to receive: 126 pence in cash per Anite share in deal

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Anite at about £388 million ($606 million)

* Says offer at a 22.3 percent premium to closing price per anite share of 103.0 pence on 16 june 2015

* Intended that acquisition will be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement

* Says Keysight received irrevocable undertakings to approve scheme from about 15.2 percent of share capital of Anite