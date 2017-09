BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank FY net fee and commission income up at EUR 42 mln

June 17 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* Generated consolidated net income of 5 million euros ($6 million) in financial year 2014/15 (April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2015)

* FY net fee and commission income 42 million euros versus 29 million euros last year

* FY net risk provisioning decreased by 23 million euros year-on-year to 65 million euros (previous year: 88 million euros)

* FY net trading income 8 million euros versus 6 million euros last year

* FY net interest and lease income 290 million euros versus 310 million euros last year

* FY group’s total assets declined by 2.3 billion euros in period under review, amounting to 22.4 billion euros at reporting date

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)