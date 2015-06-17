FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celesio sees 2016 adj EBIT considerably down vs 2014
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Celesio sees 2016 adj EBIT considerably down vs 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Celesio AG

* news: celesio ag: celesio announces results for short fiscal year 2015

* Assumes that revenue from continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be flat compared to adjusted fiscal 2014

* Solid growth in germany and united kingdom will be offset by continued weakness in france and loss of a large hospital contract in norway

* Adjusted EBIT for continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be considerably below level of adjusted fiscal 2014 due to a non-recurring pension benefit in fiscal 2014 in Norway

* With exception of decision to place our brazilian business for sale, outlook for our continued operations remains unchanged from our previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.