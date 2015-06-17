FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson says wins African 4G/LTE managed services order
June 17, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says wins African 4G/LTE managed services order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says Smile Communications selects Ericsson for 4G/LTE managed services across all operations

* Says five-year contract includes network operation, network performance and optimization, field services, and spare parts management

* Says will provide a fully managed end-to-end service that includes network operations, performance, optimization, field support and maintenance for Smile’s LTE networks in Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria and - later - in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

