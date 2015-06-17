FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pearson to sell PowerSchool to Vista Equity for $350 mln
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pearson to sell PowerSchool to Vista Equity for $350 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc

* Pearson to sell powerschool

* It has agreed sale of its PowerSchool business to Vista Equity Partners for a gross consideration of $350 million

* Had announced its intention to explore a sale of Powerschool in February 2015

* Transaction also includes other SIS businesses including Powerschool SMS, Gradespeed and Esis Forms

* Transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2015

* Evercore acted as financial adviser to Pearson on this transaction. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Vista

* Deal for $350 million, payable in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
