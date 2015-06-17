BRIEF-Pearson to sell PowerSchool to Vista Equity for $350 mln

June 17 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc
* Pearson to sell powerschool
* It has agreed sale of its PowerSchool business to Vista Equity Partners for a gross consideration of $350 million
* Had announced its intention to explore a sale of Powerschool in February 2015
* Transaction also includes other SIS businesses including Powerschool SMS, Gradespeed and Esis Forms
* Transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2015
* Evercore acted as financial adviser to Pearson on this transaction. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Vista
