BRIEF-Darty's FY adjusted pretax profit falls to 51.3 mln euro
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Darty's FY adjusted pretax profit falls to 51.3 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Darty Plc

* FY revenue rose 3.2 percent to 3.51 billion eur

* Profit for year of 13.8 million euro (2014 loss: 6.6 million euro)

* Recommending a final dividend of 2.625 cents per share (2014: 2.625 cents)

* Have started to see signs of improvement in consumer confidence, product cycle will continue to have impact on markets which are expected to remain challenging - ceo

* France reveneue at 2.81 bln euro versus 2.71 bln euro, up 3.5 pct

* FY Like-For-Like sales down 1.6 per cent, against strong comparatives and challenging market conditions

* FY operating profit increased to 60.3 million euro (2014: eur 53.4 million)

* Adjusted group profit before tax of 51.3 million euro (2014: 72.1 million euro) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

