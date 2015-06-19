FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Card Factory says management employees to sell about 7.4 mln shares
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Card Factory says management employees to sell about 7.4 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Proposed secondary placing of ordinary shares

* Placing represents in aggregate about 2.2 pct of issued share capital of Card Factory

* Management employees intend to sell approximately 7.4 million ordinary shares in company

* CEO Richard Hayes would retain stake of about 3.8 pct of co

* Darren Bryant, CFO, with connected persons, would retain an interest in about 1.9 pct of issued share capital of co

* Placing will be managed by UBS Limited, acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.