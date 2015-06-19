BRIEF-Card Factory says management employees to sell about 7.4 mln shares

June 19 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Proposed secondary placing of ordinary shares

* Placing represents in aggregate about 2.2 pct of issued share capital of Card Factory

* Management employees intend to sell approximately 7.4 million ordinary shares in company

* CEO Richard Hayes would retain stake of about 3.8 pct of co

* Darren Bryant, CFO, with connected persons, would retain an interest in about 1.9 pct of issued share capital of co

* Placing will be managed by UBS Limited, acting as sole bookrunner