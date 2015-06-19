FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-US funds invest $22 million in Thin Film Electronics
June 19, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-US funds invest $22 million in Thin Film Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Announced a private placement in which several US funds have subscribed for 34,034,653 shares in the Company, at a share price of $0.64640 (equalling 5,01 Norwegian crowns per share) for a total investment of $22 million

* Upon completion of private placement, investors will hold 6.1 pct of shares in company

* Proceeds from private placement will fund an expansion of Thinfilm’s PDPS (printed dopant polysilicon) manufacturing at its facility in San Jose, California Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

