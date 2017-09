June 19 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* Secondary placing of ordinary shares

* Shares were placed at a price of 330 pence per share

* Selling shareholders continue own 49.1 million shares in company, representing 14.4 pct of issued share capital

* Shares were sold to institutional investors in a placing managed by UBS Ltd, acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: