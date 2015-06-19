BRIEF-Goldenport Holdings says approached by potential bidder

June 19 (Reuters) - Goldenport Holdings Inc

* Statement regarding recent movement in share price

* Notes recent movement in its share price and confirms that it has received an approach by a potential bidder which may lead to an offer for company

* Discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made or regarding terms of any such offer

* Indicative offer price discussed was £(gbp) 1.20 in cash for each company share and it is subject to condition that offer be recommended by independent directors of company