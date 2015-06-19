FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport expects EBIT for April and May 2015 to be at least EUR 3.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Earnings after two months are well above entire second quarter of 2014

* EBIT for April and May 2015 is expected to be at least 3.5 million euros ($4 million)

* Believes that earnings for Q2 of this year will be significantly higher than those for same period last year (Q2 2014: 1.1 million euros)

* Consequently sees that earnings growth in first half of 2015 will be disproportionately strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
