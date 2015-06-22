FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferrero offers to buy Thorntons for about 111.9 mln stg
June 22, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ferrero offers to buy Thorntons for about 111.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Ferrero International SA

* Offer for Thorntons Plc

* Ferrero International S.A. (“Ferrero”) and Thorntons Plc (“Thorntons”) are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer

* Offer values fully diluted share capital of Thorntons at approximately 111.9 million stg

* Thorntons directors, who have been so advised by Investec as to financial terms of offer, consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable

* Thorntons directors intend to recommend unanimously that thorntons shareholders accept offer

* Offer will be 145 pence in cash for each Thorntons share

* Ferholding has today acquired entire holding of Crystal Amber, entire holdings of John Von Spreckelsen and part of holding of Hotchkis & Wiley in Thorntons at offer price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

