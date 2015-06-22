FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solteq plans to issue an EUR 25-30 million bond
June 22, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solteq plans to issue an EUR 25-30 million bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc :

* Solteq plans to issue a bond and presents provisional pro forma financial and other information relating to the acquisition of Descom Group

* Bond will have estimated amount of 25 million euros -30 million euros ($28.40 million-$34.00 million)

* Bond will be issued to a limited number of Finnish and Nordic institutional and other professional investors

* Maturity of bond would be 5 years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

