BRIEF-Ladbrokes confirms in merger talks with Gala Coral
#Casinos & Gaming
June 23, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ladbrokes confirms in merger talks with Gala Coral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* Statement re. Press comment

* Confirms it is in discussions with board of Gala Coral Group Limited regarding a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral’s online businesses

* There can be no certainty that discussions between Ladbrokes and gala coral will lead to any agreement concerning possible merger or as to timing or terms of any such agreement

* In event that such a transaction proceeds, it may undertake a non pre-emptive equity placing to strengthen balance sheet of combined entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

