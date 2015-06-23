FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ericsson wins order from BT Sport
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 23, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson wins order from BT Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Ericsson : BT Sport selects Ericsson to launch UK’s first UHDTV channel

* Ericsson will design, build and run a range of new services for BT Sport, including three new BT Sport TV channels and a multi-screen, interactive red button service

* The deal includes BT Sport UHD, the first ultra-high-definition channel to launch in the UK

* Additionally, BT Sport will extend its existing broadcast and media services contract with Ericsson for BT Sport 1 and 2 by an additional three years Ericsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.