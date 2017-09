June 23 (Reuters) - Global PVQ SE :

* Henning Schorisch, insolvency administrator of Global PVQ SE (formerly Q-Cells SE), announces that deadline for a subsequent filing of claims in insolvency proceedings concerning assets of Global PVQ SE is July 3

* Claims filed after deadline will have no effect on final schedule Source text for Eikon:

