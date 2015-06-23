FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien resolves share capital increase
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien resolves share capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* adhoc: LEG Immobilien AG resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 1,196,344

* Says resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 1,196,344

* Says new shares are expected to be included in existing quotation on 29 June 2015

* Says new shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of private placement in accelerated bookbuilding

* Says shares will be fungible with existing shares of LEG Immobilien AG on 25 June 2015

* Says net proceeds are expected to be used for partial financing of acquisition of a residential real estate portfolio

* Says placement price and proceeds from issue will be announced after price has been determined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
