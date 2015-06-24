FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Skanska wins order to build schools in Fairfield, Ohio
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska wins order to build schools in Fairfield, Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska builds schools in Fairfield, Ohio, for USD 46 mln, about SEK 390 mln

* Skanska in joint venture with Megen Construction has signed a contract with Fairfield City Schools and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to construct school buildings in Fairfield, Ohio.

* The total value of the contract is USD 65 mln, about SEK 550 mln, and Skanska will include its share, USD 46 mln in order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the second quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.