FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ericsson to take restructuring costs of around 2.5 bln SEK in Q2
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 24, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson to take restructuring costs of around 2.5 bln SEK in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) -

* Ericsson: implementation of cost and efficiency program in Sweden

* Says reduction of approximately 2,100 positions in Sweden

* As part of the global program, on March 11 Ericsson announced that 2,200 positions in Sweden, mainly in R&D and Supply, were subject to notice

* In total, there will be a reduction of approximately 2,100 positions, with some 1,700 employees leaving the company

* Ericsson says for Q2 2015 restructuring costs of approximately SEK 2.5 bln are expected

* Ericsson says savings related to this specific activity will start to impact results towards end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.