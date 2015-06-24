FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ITV to acquire Twofour Group's holding co Boom Supervisory
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ITV to acquire Twofour Group's holding co Boom Supervisory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - ITV Plc :

* Agreed to acquire Boom Supervisory Limited, holding company of Twofour Group

* ITV pay an initial cash consideration of 55 million stg for 75 pct of group

* Total maximum consideration for Twofour and remaining 49 pct of Mainstreet is 280 million stg

* Acquisition will be earnings enhancing from day one

* Twofour has a put and call option to acquire remaining 49 pct of its subsidiary mainstreet that can be exercised between 2018 and 2023

* Twofour also owns 51 pct of Drama Indie Mainstreet Pictures, and has a distribution business, Twofour rights

* With contingent payments dependent on both businesses delivering exceptional profit growth to 60 million stg in aggregate over payment period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.